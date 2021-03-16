A 39-year-old man, Pius Nwafe, on Tuesday appeared before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a Tecno cell phone valued N65,000.

Nwafe, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp. Bamikole Olasunkanmi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 28 along Iyin-Ekiti/Ado-Ekiti Road, Ado-Ekiti.

Olasunkanmi said that the defendant stole the phone belonging to the complainant, Obafemi Idowu.

He said that the defendant was caught in the act and handed over to the police.

Olasunkanmi noted that the offence contravened Section 390 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to study the case file and assemble witnesses.

Defence counsel, Gbenga Ariyibi, urged the court to grant his client bail, promising that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Abdulhamid Lawal, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until April 15 for mention.