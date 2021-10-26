Police arraign man, 38, over alleged breach of peace, assault

The police in Ado-Ekiti have arraigned a 38-year-old man, Tope Adeniyi, over alleged breach of peace and assault.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Sodiq Adeniyi, told an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court that Adeniyi and his accomplices, still at large, committed the offences on Oct. 23 at about 5:00 p.m. at the At-aheweed Muslim School, Ado-Ekiti.

Adeniyi alleged that the accused and his accomplices conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by destroying and deflating the vehicle tyres of one Victor Orisasanmi.

He also told the court that the accused and his accomplices assaulted the complainant with fist blow, hit him with a stick which inflicted serious injuries on his body.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 249(d) and 355 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Defence Counsel, Folayan Emmauel, urged the court to grant his client bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Dolapo Kay-Willaims, admitted the accused to a bail of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Nov.15 for hearing.