Police arraign man, 38, for allegedly stealing N90,000 from woman’s bag

A 38-year-old man, Iruka Onyeckachi, was on Tuesday arraigned before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, for allegedly stealing N90,000 from a woman’s bag.

The police charged Onyeckachi, whose address was not provided with theft.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. E. O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 24, 2022 at about 8.00a.m., at Aro 1, Cashier, Aparadija, Itele, Ota.

Adaraloye alleged that the defendant stole the money from the bag of the complainant, Promise Nneomo, before he was apprehended by a good Samaritan and handed over to the police.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Vol.1, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, A. O. Adeyemi, granted a N100, 000 bail to the defendant, with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

She subsequently adjourned the case until Jan. 20, for further hearing.