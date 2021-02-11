A 35-year-old man, Adeyeni Adeyeye, on Thursday, appeared before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun for allegedly assaulting the Principal of Oduduwa College, Ile-Ife, Sanusi Ademola.

The police charged Adeyeye with conspiracy, assault and willful damage, to which he, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Abdullahi Emmanuel, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with others, still at large, on February 1 at 10.30 am. at Oduduwa College, Ile-Ife.

Emmanuel said that the defendant unlawfully assaulted Ademola by hitting him all over his body and tearing his shirt.

He said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of public peace by invading the school with thugs.

The prosecutor also said that the defendant unlawfully assaulted one Awoyeye Olajide by hitting her.

He also added that the defendant stole a car key, some office keys and a purse containing N50,000, property of Olajide.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 249(d), 351, 383, 390(9), 451 and 516 of the Criminal Law of Osun, 2002.

The defence counsel, Oluwatosin Ademola, urged the court to grant her client bail in the most liberal terms.

Ademola promised that the defendant would not jump bail, but would provide reliable sureties.

The magistrate, A. A. Adebayo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1m, with one surety in like sum.

Adebayo said that the surety must swear to an affidavit of means and reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He added that the surety must be civil servant on grade level 12, with three years’ tax payment.

The magistrate adjourned the case till March 3, for mention.