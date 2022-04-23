Police arraign man, 32, for allegedly defrauding Arisekola N5.5m

The Police on Friday arraigned one Sangodoyin Olanrewaju, 32, at an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, Oyo State for allegedly defrauding one Aminu Arisekola the sum of N5.5 million.

Olanrewaju is facing charges of obtaining money under false pretences, fraudulent conversation and assault occasioning harm.

The prosecutor, Inspector Sikiru Ibrahim, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offences on October 6, 2021 at 10am in Ibadan.

Ibrahim said that the defendant allegedly obtained the money from Arisekola, who is also the complainant.

He alleged that the accused also assaulted the complainant on March 7 at 2:30pm at Yemetu area of Ibadan.

He said the offences contravened Sections 419, 390(9) and 355 of the Criminal Law of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate S. A. Adesina granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million and two sureties in like sum.

Adesina adjourned the case until June 3 for hearing.