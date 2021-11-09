Police arraign man, 30, over alleged illegal possession of generator

The police on Tuesday, arraigned a 30-year-old man, Yusuf Alfa, in an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, over alleged illegal possession of generator.

Alfa, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a one-count charge of unlawful possession of generator.

The police prosecutor, Insp Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 7, at about 10:00 a.m, at Ile Aanu Quarters in Ado-Ekiti.

Akinwale alleged that the defendant had in his possession a blue Tiger generator suspected to be stolen property.

He said the offence contravened Section 430(1) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

His counsel, Timi Omotosho, urged the court to grant his client bail with a promise that he would not jump same.

The Chief Magistrate, Michael Faola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with one surety in like sum.

Faola adjourned the case till Dec. 13, for further hearing.