Police arraign man, 27, over alleged assault, stealing

A 27-year-old man, Olasunkanmi Adebayo, who allegedly assaulted one Adebisi Michael and also stole a N53,000 Vivo phone, on Thursday appeared before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant of no fixed address is standing trial on three counts of breach of peace, assault and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The police prosecutor, Insp Bamikole Olasunkanmi told the court that the defendant committed the offences on April 2 at about 4.16 p.m., at Christu Sera Petrol Station at Adehun car wash in Ado-Ekiti.

Olasunkanmi said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

He alleged that the defendant assaulted one Adebisi Michael by hitting him with his fist on the left eye.

The prosecutor said that the complainant consequently sustained a deep cut near the left eye.

He also alleged that the defendant stole one Vivo Y13 phone valued at N53,000 belonging to one Olaiya Oluwaseun.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Section 181 and punishable under Section 183 and 184 and 302(1) of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and produce his witnesses.

Counsel for the defendant, Opeyemi Esan, urged the court to grant his client bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Bankole Oluwasanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N60,000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case till May 24 for a hearing.