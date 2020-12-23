The Police in Lagos on Wednesday arraigned a 26-year-old man, David Olorunwa, before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing one Infinix 04 phone, valued at N68,000.

The defendant, of no fixed address, is standing trial on two counts of conspiracy and stealing.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Anthonia Osayande, told the court that the defendant and others still at large, allegedly committed the offences on November 30 at Bode Thomas St., Surulere, Lagos.

Osayande said that the defendant and his accomplices accosted one Ikechukwu Isreal and stole his phone.

She said that Olorunwa was apprehended by angry passers-by who reacted after Isreal raised an alarm.

The offences, Osayande said, contravened sections 289 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Olorunwa, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Adewale Ojo, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N100,000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Ojo adjourned the case until January 8, 2021, for hearing.