The police, on Monday, arraigned a 25-year-old man, Jethro David, before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing N80,000.

The defendant, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometimes in May, at about 6 pm. at Odo area of Ado-Ekiti.

Apata said that the defendant stole the sum of N80,000, belonging to one Foluke Olumuyiwa.

“The complainant entrusted the defendant with her phone and in the process, the defendant withdrew money from the account of the complainant,” he said.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

His counsel, Timi Omotosho, urged the court to grant the defendant bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Lanre Owoleso, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N50,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Owoleso, thereafter, adjourned the case till January 21, for hearing.