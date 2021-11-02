Police arraign man, 25, over alleged abduction

The police on Tuesday, arraigned a 25-year-old man, Attahiru Yahaya, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged abduction.

The defendant, of no fixed address, is standing standing trial on a one-count charge of abduction.

The police prosecutor, Insp Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept.30 at about 8:00 p.m in Ado-Ekiti.

Akinwale alleged that the defendant unlawfully and forcefully took away a 17-year-old girl, Ajewole Modupe, out of the custody.

He said the parents of the victim had been searching for her for weeks but later saw her in the defendant’s house.

He said the offence contravened Section 225 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant, pleaded not guilty to the charge, while his counsel, Sunday Balogun, urged the court to grant the defendant bail, with a promise that he will not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Michael Faola, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case till Dec. 2 for hearing.