The Police in Ogun State on Tuesday arraigned a 24-year-old man, Ndubuisi Emeka, before an Ota Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stealing N240,000 belonging to his friend.

Emeka, who lives at No. 21 Ifelodun Street, Iyana-Iyesi, Ota, is facing a charge of theft.

The prosecutor, Insp Emmanuel Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence between August and October at Ajisafe Close, Oko Baba Ajeri, Ota in Ogun.

Adaraloye said that the defendant, who is a friend of the complainant, Mohammed Abdulqudus, stole N240,000 from his Guaranty Trust Bank Account.

He said the defendant transferred the sum from the complainant’s phone without his consent.

He said that the offence contravenes Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code Vol.1, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, A.O. Adeyemi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must be employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

She adjourned the case until January11 for further hearing.