Police arraign man, 24, for alleged stabbing of Okada rider

The police has arraigned a 24-year-old man, Ajasu Aliyu, before a Badagry Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stabbing a commercial motorcyclist popularly called Okada at the stomach.

Aliyu, whose address was not provided, was charged with stabbing and attempted snatching of motorcycle.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Ayodele Adeosun told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Jan.10, between 5:00a.m. and 6:00a.m. on Okokomaiko Mile 2 Expressway in Lagos.

Adeosun said that the defendant stabbed one Abubakar Ishaku with a sharp object at his lower abdomen which caused him bodily injury.

He said the defendant also attempted to snatch the complainant’s a TVS model motorcycle with registration number LND 258 QH.

“The defendant was arrested and handed over to the police for prosecution.

“The offences contravened the provisions of sections 137 and 407 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Lazarus Hotepo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Feb.16, for mention.