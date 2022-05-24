Police arraign man, 20, over alleged possession of Indian hemp

The Police Tuesday arraigned a 20-year-old man, Jamiu Azeez, in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital before Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly possessing Indian hemp.

Consequently, Azeez is standing trial on a charge of illegal possession of Indian hemp to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Caleb Leramo told the court that the defendant committed the offense on May 20, at 5.30p.m. in Ado-Ekiti.

Leramo alleged that the defendant had in his possession weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

He said that the offence contravened Section 5(b) of the Indian Hemp Act, 1966.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment, to enable him to study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

Counsel to the defendant, Tunmise Akinwumi, urged the court to grant his client bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Saka Afunso, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000, with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until June 21 for hearing.