The police, on Wednesday, arraigned a 20-year-old man, Okiki Abayomi, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged assault.

The defendant, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a charge of assault.

The prosecutor, Insp Bankole Olasunkanmi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on December 15, at about 3:30 pm. at Irona Area of Ado-Ekiti.

He said that the defendant assaulted one Cpl. Olaoye Tajudeen, attached to Motor Traffic Department, while performing his lawful duty.

Olasunkanmi said that the offence contravened Section 356(1) and (2) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

He asked the court for adjournment to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

His counsel, Olawumi Olowolafe, urged the court to grant him bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Abdulhamid Lawal, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N50,000, with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case till January 26, 2021 for hearing.