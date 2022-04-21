Police arraign housewife, lover over alleged adultery in Benue

The Police Command in Benue, on Thursday, arraigned Terver Ukyagh, 35, and a housewife, Sewuese Peter, 35, before a Makurdi Upper Area Court over alleged criminal conspiracy, adultery, and intimidation.

The Prosecutor, Insp Veronica Shaagee, told the court that one Peter Ako, behind Modern Market, Makurdi, reported the case at ‘D’ Division Police Station, Ankpa ward, Makurdi, on April 17.

Shaagee said that the informant explained that on the same date, he discovered that Ukyagh, of same address, was having carnal knowledge of his wife, Sewuese.

“On Apri 17, I discovered that Terver Ukyagh was having carnal knowledge of my wife, Sewuese Peter, and he gave her some substance to put in my food, with the intent to kill me,” she quoted the complainant as saying.

The prosecutor said that the defendants were arrested during police investigation, with Sawuese confessing to the crime.

According to her, the offences contravene Sections 97, 387, 389 of the Penal Code, Law of Benue State, 2004.

She said that investigations into the case had been completed and requested for date for hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that when the case came up for mention, Ukyagh denied all the allegations, while Sewuese pleaded guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Dooshima Ikpambese, granted Ukyagh and Sewuese bail in the sum of N100,000 and N50,000 respectively, with one surety each in like sum.

She said that the sureties must have fixed addresses within the jurisdiction of the court.

Ikpambese, thereafter, adjourned the case till May 25, for hearing.