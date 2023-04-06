Police arraign housemaid for alleged theft

The Police on Thursday arraigned a 30-year-old housemaid, Chioma Udeh, in a Kado Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing her employer’s household properties.

The police charged Udeh of Angwan Cement FCT, Abuja, with theft by a servant.

The prosecution counsel, Stanley Nwafoaku, said on March 23, the complainant, Liberty Godwin of Daki-biyu Jabi, Abuja reported the matter at Life Camp Police Station.

Nwafoaku alleged that the defendant who worked as a maid for over two years at the complainant’s house, developed criminal intentions and had been stealing Godwin’s properties.

He said Udeh over a period of time, stole the complainant’s personal belongings such as clothes, shoes, jewellery and food items.

The prosecution counsel said on March 23, the defendant stole a smart TV, remote and power bank but was caught by security men before she could escape with the items.

He told the court that during police investigation, the defendant admitted to the crime

Udeh said the offence contravened section 289 of the penal code law.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defence counsel, Charity Nwosu, made an oral bail application for the defendant, saying the defendant would not jump bail if granted.

The prosecution counsel, however, did not object to the bail application made by the defence counsel.

The Judge, Muhammed Wakili, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 and one surety in like sum.

Wakili ordered that the surety must provide a BVN printout, a recent passport photograph and a valid identification card, which must be verified by the court registrar.

The Judge adjourned the matter until May 8, for a hearing.