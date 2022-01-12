Police arraign herbalist for alleged possession of human parts

The police on Wednesday arraigned a herbalist, Kolawole Sikiru, 40, before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly breaking into a cemetery and cutting up body parts.

The defendant. who resides in Ikorodu area of Lagos State, is facing a three count charge of forcible entry, misconduct with regards to corpse and receiving fraudulently obtained property.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Police prosecutor, Inspector Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at 12:30am on December 4, 2021 at Sabo Cemetery, Ikorodu Road, Lagos.

She said that the defendant sneaked into the cemetery and cut out human parts from a freshly buried corpse.

Olaluwoye said the defendant was apprehended with a locally made wooden knife and a nylon bag containing two human hands, a piece of human flesh and a human heart.

Olaluwoye said it was the cemetery security guard that caught the defendant when he was climbing out of the cemetery through a fence with the human parts in his possession.

She said the alleged offences contravened Sections 52, 165 (a) (b) (c) and 328 (1) (2) {a} {b} of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 165 provides five years imprisonment for misconduct with regards to corpses, while section 328 stipulates 14 years imprisonment for receiving fraudulently obtained property.

The Chief Magistrate, L.Y. Balogun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties in like sum.

Balogun said that the sureties must be gainfully employed, reside within the court jurisdiction and must produce evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She added that the sureties must have their addresses verified by the court and show a national proof of identification.

She adjourned the case until February 9, 2022 for mention.