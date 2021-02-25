The police, on Thursday, arraigned four men before a Grade I Area Court in Karu, Abuja, for allegedly breaking into an apartment and stealing items worth N1.3m.

The defendants: Lawal Umar, Matairu Musa, Aliyu Musa and Aminu Abdullahi, were charged with joint act, housebreaking and theft.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The Prosecutor, Ayotunde Adeyanju, told the court that the complainant, Lt. Yakubu, reported the matter at Karu Police Station on Jan. 23.

He said that the defendants conspired, broke into his apartment and, in the process, dishonesty stole ATM cards, three Iphones, five wrist watches, Samsung Note 9 and Nokia phone, all amounting to N1.3m.

Adeyanju stated that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 79, 353 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N300,000 each, with one surety each in like sum.

He adjourned the case till March 17, for hearing.