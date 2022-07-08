Police arraign four over alleged breach of peace in Ogun

Four persons were Friday docked in an Ota Magistrates’ Court Ogun State for allegedly causing breach of peace in a community.

The Police charged the defendants, Joseph Agbaseire, 47, Akinola Funmilola, 48, Onyinye Agbaseire, 30 and Akinola Mariam, 23, with breach of peace.

The defendants were charged on a count of breach of peace.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp E O.Adaraloye, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on June 22, at about 8.40 p.m., at No 153 Idiroko road, Sango-Ota.

Adaraloye alleged that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by fighting and creating tension in the public and the community.

He said that the offence contravened section 83 of the criminal code, laws of Ogun, 2006.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate A.O.Adeyemi, admitted each of the defendants to N50,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi said that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

She adjourned the case until July 28 for further hearing.