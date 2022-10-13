Police arraign four for allegedly being in possession of axe

Four men: Taiwo Akerele, 26; Tobi Oluyole, 26; Opeyemi Olowookere, 26; and Busari Sodiq, 22, were on Thursday arraigned before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, Oyo State for allegedly being in possession of axe.

The defendants, whose residential addresses were not provided, were charged with conspiracy, conduct likely to cause breach of peace, possession of dangerous weapons and attempt to commit felony.

The Prosecutor, Philip Amusan, told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offence on October 10 about 11:30pm in Sango area, Ibadan.

Amusan alleged that the defendants possessed the axe, which could be used to kill or harm another person.

He alleged that the defendants also did not conduct themselves well by gathering in a suspicious manner in the house of the defendants now at large at Sango, Ibadan.

He said the offences contravened Sections 249, 516, 430 and 509 of the Criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, O. A. Akande, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Akande adjourned the case until November 28 for hearing.