Police arraign fake medical doctor over surgery on patient

The Police had arraigned a 35-year old fake medical doctor, Afeez Adegoke, at Ota Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, over hynia surgery.

The operation reportedly endangered the life of the patient.

Adegoke of No. 6 Eri Antena Bus-Stop, Onibukun Ota in Ogun, is facing a two-count charge of false representation and negligence to endanger the life of Patrick Effiong.

The prosecutor, Insp Bola Owolabi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences in May 2022 at Goodness Clinic and Medical Centre at No 6, Eri Antena Bus-Stop, Onibukun Ota in Ogun.

Owolabi alleged that the defendant performed surgery so rash and negligent as to endanger the life of the patient.

“Adegoke conducted himself in a manner falsely representing himself as a medical doctor and operated at the Goodness Clinic and Medical Centre.

“He also performed a surgery to endanger the life of the patient.

According to him, the offences contravened the Laws of Ogun.

Adegoke, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, O. L. Oke, granted the defendant bail for N500,000 with four sureties in like sum.

The Chief Magistrate adjourned the case until May 25 for mention.