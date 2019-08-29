The police on Thursday arraigned a Company Secretary, Elizabeth Ukeugbo, at a Magistrates’ Court in Wuse Zone 6, Abuja for allegedly tagging her employer “a debtor” on social media.

Ukeugbo, who resides in Kado, Life Camp, Abuja, is facing a one-count charge of defamation of character.

The Prosecution Counsel, Fidelis Ogbobe, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on August 16.

Ogbobe alleged that the complainant, Emmanuel Chucks, said the defendant uploaded his pictures on different social media platforms and tagged him a debtor, who could not pay salary.

Ogbobe further alleged that the pictures and comment went viral, defaming the complainant’s character and affecting his business and personality negatively.

He said the defendant admitted committing the offence during police investigation.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 392 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Linda Chidama, admitted the defendant to a N200,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Chimada adjourned the case to September 3 for hearing.