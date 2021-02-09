A 35-year-old businessman, Sunday Tobere, who allegedly obtained N2.5 million loan under false pretences, on Tuesday, appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court.

Tobere, whose address was not provided, is facing four counts bordering on fraud, cheating and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Rita Momoh, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Oct. 22, 2018, at Lapo Micro Finance Company, Akoka, Lagos.

Momoh said that the defendant collected the money from Lapo on the pretext that he would use it to facilitate his business, which he failed to do.

“The defendant collected the loan with an agreement to pay back with interest but failed to do so.

“All efforts made by the company to get back the money proved abortive,’’ the prosecutor told the court.

She said the offences contravened sections 168 (D), 287, 323 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 stipulates three years imprisonment for stealing.

The Magistrate, O.M. Ajayi, granted the defendant N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Ajayi ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed with an evidence of tax payments to Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until March 3 for mention.