The police on Thursday arraigned an alleged ”serial” bag snatcher, Abdullahi Mohammed, in a Grade I Area Court, Nyanya, Abuja.

Mohammed, 32, is charged with one count of extortion.

The prosecution counsel, D.F. Abah, told the court that the complainant, Hassana Bobboi, reported the matter at the Utako Police Station.

Abah also told the court that while searching the defendant, the police discovered another handbag, belonging to Zainab Hassan, containing an ID, ATM card and N12,000 cash.

The offence, Abah said, contravened the provisions of Section 292 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Yahaya Sheshi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with one reliable surety in like sum.

Sheshi adjourned the case until March 9 for hearing.

—