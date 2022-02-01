Police arraign 98 men nabbed on eve of PDP primaries

The Police on Monday arraigned 98 accused persons before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged threat to violence and unlawful procession.

The defendants are facing a four-count charge of threatening violence, embarking on unlawful procession and unlawful possession of firearms.

The police prosecutor, Samson Osubu, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on January 25 at Itawure, along Efon-Alaaye-Ekiti highway on the Osun and Ekiti border.

Osubu alleged that the defendants threatened violence and were armed in public without lawful occasion in such a manner as to cause terror.

He also alleged that the defendants, while in 11 vehicles, embarked on unlawful procession from Ibadan, Oyo State to Ado-Ekiti, allegedly for the Peoples Democratic Party primaries for the Ekiti State governorship election.

Osubu added that the defendants unlawfully had in their possession two pump action guns, three locally-made pistol, six dane guns, 98 cartridges, knives, cutlasses and charms.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 516,80,88 and Section 4, punishable under Section 27(b) (c) of Firearms Act Laws of Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

Their counsels, Odunayo Okunade, Busuyi Ayorinde and Chris Omokhafe, urged the court to grant them bail, with a promise that they would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Titilayo Ola-Olorun, in her ruling, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

Ola-Olorun adjourned the case till February 23 for mention.