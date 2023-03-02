Police arraign 54-year-old woman for alleged fraud

The police in Ibadan on Thursday arraigned one Zainab Subair, 54, for alleged fraud.

Subair, whose address was not provided, appeared before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court on charges of

obtaining money under false pretences and theft.

She, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Gbemi Adedeji told the court that Subair committed the offences on Sept. 7, 2022, in Ibadan.

Adedeji alleged that the defendant obtained N280,000 from one Tobi Ayokunle on the pretext of securing an apartment for him, but failed.

She said that the offences contravened Sections 419 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, S. A. Adesina, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Adesina adjourned the case until April 11 for hearing.