The police in Osun, on Tuesday, arraigned a 50-year-old man, Awoyemi Olamijuwon, before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court for allegedly assaulting a woman.

The prosecutor, ASP Abdullahi Emmanuel, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Feb. 25, around 2:30 pm. at Yekere village, via Ile-Ife.

Emmanuel said that the defendant inflicted injury on the left eye of one Sola Oladosu through fist blow.

He added that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause total breakdown of law and order.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 249(d) and 355 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the two counts of assault and breach of public peace.

The defence counsel, Unah Sunday, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal term, pledging that he client would not jump bail, but would provide responsible sureties.

Magistrate A. A. Ayeni granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Ayeni said that the sureties must swear to affidavits of means, reside within the court’s jurisdiction and produce three-year tax clearance certificates.

He said further that the sureties’ addresses must be verified by the prosecutor, while they must present three recent passport photographs each.

The case was adjourned till March 18, for hearing.