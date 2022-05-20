Police arraign 37-year-old man in court over alleged phone theft

The police in Lagos have dragged a 37-year-old man, Micheal Nwaogbuzuru, before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over alleged theft of Phone and other items.

The defendant was arraigned before Magistrate D. S. Odukoya, on a four-count charge of conspiracy, stealing, breach of peace, and attempt to cause bodily harm.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Dr. Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 13, at Swiss Park at the Trade Fair complex, located in Ojo, Lagos, at about 9.p.m.

He alleged that the defendant and others, now at large, stole a Techno cell phone belonging to one Emeka Alum, The assailants also took away his gold necklace and wrist watch.

All the stolen items are estimated to cost N450,000.

According to the charge, the defendant was also alleged to have conducted himself in a manner likely to breach public peace, and had attempted to stab the said complainant with a broken bottle.

The offences contravene the provision of sections 168, 280, 406 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

The court granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until June 8 for mention.