The Police on Wednesday arraigned a 25-year-old man, Rabiu Sanni, before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court over alleged abduction.

The defendant, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a charge of abduction.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on August 29 in Eporo-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant unlawfully took a 16-year-old girl out of the custody and protection of her parent without the consent of the parents.

Apata said the offence contravened Section 362 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

His counsel, Taiwo Olatunji, urged the court to grant the defendant bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Taiwo Ajibade, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ajibade adjourned the case until September 29 for hearing.