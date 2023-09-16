Police arraign 22-year-old for alleged armed robbery

The police in Lagos on Friday arraigned one 22-year-old man, Toheeb Abolade, for allegedly using a gas pistol and cutlass to rob people.

Abolade, whose residential address was not provided, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, intent to rob and unlawful possession of dangerous weapons.

The defendant’s plea was not taken.

The prosecutor, Inspector Olusegun Kokoye, told the court that the defendant had on August 30, 2023 conspired with others now at large to commit the crime.

He said the defendant, armed with a gas pistol, a cutlass and other dangerous weapons, did intend to rob unsuspecting citizens and members of the public of their belongings.

Kokoye said the defendant was unable to give a satisfactory account of the dangerous weapons found in his possession when accosted by the police.

He noted that the offences contravened Sections 299, 298(2)(3) and 330 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, S. O. Obasa, remanded Abolade for 30 days at the Kirikiri Correctional facility pending the Director of Public Prosecution’s advice.

Obasa adjourned the matter until October 16 for mention.