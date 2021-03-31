A 20-year-old teenager, Ibrahim Adeyemi, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly being in possession of firearms.

Adeyemi, whose residential address was not provided, was charged for unlawful possession of firearms.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Rachael Williams, told the court that the defendant was found in possession of a locally made single barrel cut-to-size gun.

Williams said the defendant committed the offence on March 12 at 10pm in Obadina, Lagos Island.

He said the defendant allegedly armed himself with the gun and could not give a satisfactory account of how he got the weapon.

The Magistrate, M.O. Dawudu, granted the defendant N150,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Dawudu ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the alleged offence contravenes Section 51 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until April 19 for trial.