Police apprehend two suspects linked with kidnap, murder of Onitsha female banker

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested two suspects who were allegedly involved in the kidnap and murder of a female bank manager in Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra.

The command’s spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed their arrest in a statement in Onitsha on Sunday.

Ikenga revealed that the suspects murdered their victim after the collection of a ransom of N14 million in Onitsha.

According to him, following the assurance of the Anambra State Police Command to follow up cases until suspects are apprehended to prevent further criminal activities in the state, two suspects were arrested on May 28th.

“The operatives while on diligent investigations trailed two of the suspects, one Monday Egbe, a 32-year-old Bakersfield man and Kenneth Nnoga, a 28-year-old man in their criminal hideout in a neighbouring state.

“The unfortunate incident happened on January 13th, when the lifeless body of the victim was found along Nnobi Road with her face tied after the abductors had collected the ransom of N14 million from the deceased family”, he said.

The police PRO assured that the suspects are currently undergoing interrogations for more insights into the modus operandi of the criminal gang and possible arrest of other gang members.

Ikenga said that the Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Ikioye Orutugu, has assured that the command shall continue to live up to its mandate of protection of lives and property of the people.

He appealed to residents to ensure that all cases are followed to a logical conclusion and justice served.

