Police apprehend two suspected cultists in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command on Monday said it has apprehended two individuals: Abiodun Salami and Destiny Adeola, on suspicion of involvement in cult-related activities in the Ijoko area of Sango-Ota, within the Ado-Odo-Ota Local Government Area.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, made the disclosure via WhatsApp, noting that they were arrested on August 8, 2024.

According to her, the suspects, along with other members of the Eiye Confraternity, had gathered at a location in Ijoko when residents alerted the police.

Upon receipt of the tip-off, the Anti-Robbery Squad was immediately dispatched to the area, resulting in Salami and Adeola’s arrest while others fled the scene.

Odutola listed the items recovered from the scene to include a toy silver pistol, locally made amulets, and suspected Indian hemp.

The Superintendent of Police said: “When they spotted the squad, they scattered in different directions. Salami and Adeola were apprehended. During questioning, Adeola admitted to being a member of the Eiye Confraternity.

“He (Adeola) revealed that he was initiated into the group in 2022 at Atan-Ota. We are intensifying efforts to apprehend the other members who are still at large.”

