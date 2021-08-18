Police apprehend two suspected cannabis dealers in Adamawa

The Police Command in Adamawa, has arrested two suspected dealers of Indian Hemp (cannabis sativa) in Toungo Local Government Area (LGA), of the state.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, who confirmed the arrest in a statement on Wednesday, in Yola, said the suspects were Ibrahim Audu, 31, and Alkasim Musa 32; both residents of Ganye town in Ganye LGA of Adamawa.

Sulaiman said that the development followed the activation of a new special security action plan and strategy by the command.

He said initiative was aimed at strengthening the fight against banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes across the border areas.

“The new special operation, which will be intelligence-led and community-driven, will be executed in sustained collaboration with security agencies, vigilantes/hunters.

“The border operation is aimed at re-dominating and reclaiming the public space from criminals that are bent on threatening security in the state, and bringing the offenders to book.

“In line with that, the Divisional Police officer (DPO), Toungo, immediately swung into action and luckily apprehended the two suspected notorious dealers of Indian hemp,” Sulaiman said.

According to him, the suspects specialise in smuggling large quantities of Indian hemp into the state.

He said luck ran out of the suspects on Aug. 16, when they attempted smuggling a large cache of cannabis into the state through Dakalaji, Kiri District in Toungo, on the Adamawa-Taraba border.

Sulaiman said the security operatives frustrated and denied them access to their target consumers, who were mostly into violent crimes.

He said that the border operation was a good initiative and would critically evaluate the pattern and trend of crimes in the state.

“There shall be massive and well-planned deployment of both human and other operational assets of the command to reinforce and consolidate on keeping Adamawa safe.

“The frequent border operation is aimed at preventing and dislodging bandits from their current operational spaces and denying them space to regroup in other parts of the state.

“It will also ensure that all arrested criminals and their collaborators are brought to book,” he said.