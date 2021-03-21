Police apprehend three suspects for kidnapping, robbery in Adamawa

The Adamawa Police Command has confirmed the arrest of three suspects for alleged kidnapping and armed robbery, and also recovered three single barrel guns.

DSP Suleiman Nguroje, the command’s spokesman, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, in Yola.

Nguroje said the suspects were apprehended at various hideouts in Muleng and Chigari Villages of Song and Fufore local government areas, following credible information and intense search by the police and the vigilance group of Song Division.

Nguroje said the suspects were responsible for the kidnapping of Elan Jobbo, the Principal of Vocational Training Centre, Jabbi Lamba, Alhaji Jauro Mamburso and Alkani Zumbe, all of Girei and Song LGAs, around May, 2020.

“The suspects were; Usman Sale, 40, a resident of Muleng, Lawali Sale, 37, a resident of Bah Usman Village, Fufore, and Yerima Dadi, 36, a resident of Bah Usman Village.

“Investigations so far revealed that the suspects do participate in armed robbery and kidnapping activities across the border between Nigeria and Cameroon Republic.

“The Commissioner Police Aliyu Alhaji, while commending the DPO of Song and his men, equally directs further investigations into the case to bring up more human and material evidences for proper prosecution”, he stated.

Nguroje further said as part of efforts at tackling criminal activities, the CP deployed Rapid Respond Team (RRT), and Anti Kidnapping Unit of the Command, to go after the kidnappers in their hideouts everywhere within the state.