Police apprehend suspected ex-convict parading as military personnel 

The Akwa Ibom State police command says it has apprehended a suspected ex-convict who has been parading himself as a military personnel.

The command’s spokesman, ASP Timfon John, said this in a statement in Uyo on Thursday.

She said that operatives of the command on crime prevention patrol arrested the suspect, Eddiong Matthew, on Wednesday.

John said that preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect, a 35-year old man was an ex-convict.

She said the suspect had perpetrated series of crimes in the state using a military uniform with the rank of a warrant officer.

The police spokesperson said that a walkie-talkie, cell phones, a brown coverall dress, and an RCC ID Card suspected to have been stolen from victims, were recovered from him.

John said that the suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

She expressed the commitment of the Commissioner of Police, Waheed Ayilara to rid the state of crime.

John urged members of the public to always support the police with reliable intelligence to enable it track down.