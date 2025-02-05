Police apprehend six vandals in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command, on Wednesday disclosed that it has arrested six electric installation vandals and recovered stolen items.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakil, made this known in a statement issued to journalists on Tuesday.

Wakil explained, “On the 25th December 2024, detectives attached to the Command while on night visibility patrol, intercepted one Hamza Mohammed ‘m’, aged 20, of Gwallameji area of Bauchi, Mustapha Sa’idu ‘m’, aged 22 of Rafin Tambari conspired among themselves trespassed into a house situated at Rafin Tambari area of Bauchi and stole two wheels of vehicle tyre and two bags of cement valued two hundred and forty-nine thousand naira (N249,000) as estimated.

“As reported on the 14th of January 2025, the same gang, including one other member named Aliyu Musa ‘m’, conspired among themselves and vandalised an electric aluminium conductor belonging to Jos Electricity Power Company (JED) at Tambari housing Estate, Bauchi State.”

The PPRO revealed that during the investigation, both the suspects freely confessed to the crime committed, saying “It was further revealed that the suspects had already negotiated with one Al-ameen Ibrahim behind the IDC area of Bauchi to purchase the stolen items at his liberty price.”

The recovered exhibits include a bunch of electric aluminium conductors, one hacksaw, and one Jincheng motorcycle.

He noted that the investigation was ongoing, adding that the suspects would be charged with prosecution in court.

In addition, Wakil announced that “On the 25th January 2025, the operatives attached to Kirfi Divisional Police headquarters, following information, arrested Shehu Isah ‘m’ aged 45 of Unguwan Karofi, via Kirfi LGA, Bauchi State, lured a five-year-old girl (name withheld), and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her in his room.

“In a related case, on the 16th of January 2025, Detectives attached to Ningi Divisional Police headquarters received a report that on the 15th of January 2025, a ten-year-old (name withheld) ‘f’ reportedly went missing.

“Upon investigation, it was discovered that on the same date, one Shafi’u Sule ‘m’ of Katsinawa Tabulawa village was apprehended with the missing girl by Police operatives in conjunction with members of quasi-security around Tsohuwar Ningi area of Ningi LGA, Bauchi State.”

He stated that an investigation into the case revealed that the suspect threatened to cut off the victim’s tongue and burn her alive if she dared to shout for help.

According to Wakil, during interrogation, the suspect willingly corroborated the victim’s statement.

The PPRO stated that the Commissioner of Police Bauchi State Police Command, Auwal Muhammad has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department Bauchi for further investigation, after which the suspect will be profiled and charged to court for the established offence for prosecution.

