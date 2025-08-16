Police apprehend four suspected traffickers taking Nigerians to Ghana, rescue 11 victims

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a suspected child trafficking syndicate allegedly involved in recruiting and transporting young Nigerians to Ghana for prostitution.

The spokesperson of the command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this in a statement he issued on Friday.

He said that the police apprehended the suspects, who were between the ages of 31 and 54, at different locations in the state.

Hundeyin said: “On August 13, operatives of Ilemba Hausa Division intercepted and apprehended one of the suspects, suspected to be an okada operator and a recruiter, in possession of a 15-year-old female victim who was on the verge of being trafficked to Ghana for prostitution.

“The case was, thereafter, transferred to the Special Squad I of the command which, backed by actionable intelligence, launched a swift and coordinated manhunt that led to the apprehension of the other three suspects.

“Investigation revealed that all apprehended suspects are part of the criminal network that recruits and traffics young women from Nigeria to Ghana.”

The Police Public Relations Officer said: “The image maker explained that further investigations led to the safe rescue of additional 10 victims, aged between 21 and 29.

“All rescued persons are now in protective care, receiving the necessary support and assistance, while arrangements are being made to reunite them with their families.

“The suspects remain in custody and are actively assisting investigators in unravelling the full extent of the network.”

The spokesperson said that the state Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, commended the operatives for their prompt and professional response.

Hundeyin said: “CP Jimoh, while commending the operatives for their swift and professional action, reaffirms the command’s zero tolerance for human trafficking and exploitation.

“CP urges the public to remain vigilant, monitor the welfare of young persons, and promptly report suspicious activities to the police.”

