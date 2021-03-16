The Ogun State command of the Nigeria Police says it has uncovered a new tactic employed by kidnappers in carrying out their nefarious activities in some parts of the state.

It says that intelligence at its disposal reveals that kidnappers position their operational vehicle by the road side, pretending to be out for commercial services, with about four members of the gang posing as passengers in the vehicle.

“They will then start moving round, looking for their targeted victim, supposedly to complete the fifth passenger in the vehicle. Once the victim enters the vehicle, they will drive into a hideout and start demanding for ransom,” DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the command’s Public Relations Officer, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The command therefore appealed to members of the public to be extra-vigilant, and be mindful of the type of vehicle they board, most especially while on inter-state journey.

“They should rather endeavour to go to designated motor parks whenever they want to travel and avoid boarding vehicles by the roadside, so as not to fall into the hands of kidnappers,” it said.

The command also advised students of tertiary institutions, especially off-campus students, to be more security-conscious.

“They should be wary of where they visit, the time they do the visit and when they return to their hostels or residences, and should not keep later hours.

“They should also ensure they have telephone numbers of the Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers covering their areas for immediate call whenever under distress, and should not hesitate to report any suspicious movement, whether on foot or in vehicle, to the police,” Oyeyemi added.

He gave the police Control Room numbers that can be contacted in time of distress as: 08081770416, 08081770419, 08066611771.