Police again recover 10 guns, other weapons at Auxiliary’s hideout

The Oyo State Police Command says it has recovered additional weapons at Diamond Hotel, a hideout allegedly being used by the wanted former Chairman of Oyo State Park Management Disciplinary Committee, Mukaila Lamidi, aka Auxiliary.

The Command’s Spokesman, SP Adewale Osifeso, disclosed this on Friday at the headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan.

Osifeso said the weapons were recovered upon execution of a search warrant on Wednesday at the hotel owned by Lamidi, who had since been declared wanted by the police.

Weapons recovered, according to the spokesperson, included 70 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, 400 cutlasses. 400 pieces of live cartridges, 13 pieces of 9-MM ammunition and one pump action rifle.

Others weapons included nine locally made pistols, nine jack knives, three axes and three swords.

According to Osifeso, further investigation into the matter was ongoing.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the police had on Tuesday raided the same hotel, arresting 78 members of the Park Management System loyal to Auxilliary.

During the raid, 724 cartridges, guns and other weapons were found in their possession.

Meanwhile, the command has arrested a 39-year-old suspect, who had been on the watchlist of the command for sale and distribution of drugs.

Osifeso said the man was sighted and arrested during the raid and had on him 336 wraps of Indian hemp, 450 wraps of skunk and plastic bags containing Colorado.

According to the spokesperson, the suspect had voluntarily confessed to the crime, identified his distribution network and clients in Lagos, Oyo, Osun and Ogun States.

The suspect, Osifeso said, would be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency upon completion of investigation.