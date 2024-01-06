Police advise potential recruits to be wary of imposters, scammers

The Katsina State Police Command on Saturday advised applicants for constabulary recruitment to be wary of online imposters, scammers and other criminals.

The command’s spokesman, ASP Aliyu Abubakar-Sadiq, disclosed this in a statement.

He said the advice became necessary so that criminal elements would not take advantage of the recruitment process to defraud unsuspecting applicants.

According to Abubakar-Sadiq, the recruitment is completely free of charge and without any pecuniary obligation on the part of the potential recruit.

“The command wishes to inform candidates in the state who have successfully completed the online registration and have received invitations for the physical and credential screening that the exercise begins on January 8.

“The exercise is scheduled to end on January 29 and will hold at the Police Officers’ Mess, Kangiwa Road, GRA, Katsina.

“Applicants are to appear at the screening venue in their clean white tee-shirts, shorts, socks, and canvas,’’ he stated.

Abubakar-Sadiq added that candidates must adhere strictly with the dates stipulated on their invitation slips and report to the screening venue with their National Identity Number.

They are also required to present original and duplicate copies of their ‘O’ Level Result(s), birth certificates or declaration of age, two white office files and recent passport photographs.

Candidates are equally required to present printout of their application forms, completed guarantor’s form and evidence of physical and mental fitness from a government-recognised hospital.

Other items to be presented are certificate of origin signed by the local government chairman or secretary, evidence of good character from a traditional ruler, district, or village head of the applicant and invitation slip.

According to Abubakar-Sadiq, any candidate who fails to present any of the documents will not be considered for screening.