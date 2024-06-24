Police advice Rivers NULGE to suspend planned protest

The Rivers State Police Command has called on the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees to suspend its planned protest over the closure of 23 local government council secretariats, citing credible intelligence reports of potential hijacking by hoodlums.

This was contained in a statement by Grace Iringe-Koko, the command’s Public Relations Officer, in Port Harcourt.

Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, said: “The police command respects the right to lawful assembly but have received credible intelligence indicating potential infiltration of the planned protest on Monday.

“Hoodlums plan to hijack the protest and instigate chaos in the state.

“Consequently, the command advises the organisers to suspend the planned protest to avert any possible breakdown of law and order.”

Iringe-Koko affirmed the commitment of the police to safeguarding the lives and property of residents.

She warned of the imminent arrest and prosecution of anyone or group attempting to disturb the peace.

She said: “In an effort to ensure public safety, the Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, has deployed officers to the 23 local government council secretariats to maintain security until the risk of disruption ceases.

“Comprehensive security measures have been put in place to safeguard lives and property, ensuring unhindered traffic flow and lawful activities across the state.”

The police spokesperson urged residents to carry on with their daily activities without fear, as the police have implemented tactical measures to guarantee their safety.

NAN reports that Governor Siminalaye Fubara on June 20 in a statewide broadcast dissolved the councils, citing the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution on the tenure of local government administration.

Fubara directed the heads of administration in the councils to immediately take charge of the councils’ affairs.

The governor, who also ordered for the audit of the councils, has since appointed caretaker committees who are operating outside the councils’ secretariats due to their takeover by the police.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, had on June 22 announced that the police would not vacate the secretariats until the courts give their final judgments on the tenure of the chairmen.