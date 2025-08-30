Police accuse El-Rufai’s ‘gangster’ of firing shots during meeting

The Kaduna State Police Command has launched an intensive investigation into the alleged political violence during a meeting hosted by the former Governor Nasir El Rufai and shooting incidents allegedly by his political thugs.

The command’s spokesperson and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Mansir Hassan, announced the probe in a statement on Saturday in Kaduna.

Hassan said: “The incident occurred after a political gathering purportedly organized by a political party, ADC, without prior notification to the Police and other relevant security agencies, in spite of repeated warnings and advices.

“The situation was further complicated by the presence of high-profile dignitaries, in the state at the time.”

According to him, preliminary findings indicated that the gathering led to a clash during which thugs and political gangsters attached to the former governor allegedly fired gunshots, causing chaos and disruption of public order, peace in the state.

He added: “The police command further launched an inquiry from the ADC party Secretariat to keep the records straight.

“Accordingly, the party’s officials denied having knowledge of any meetings and refuted the claim of the organisers.

“The ADC leadership reaffirmed their commitment to the rule of law and they distanced themselves from the claims of the former governor.

“The command wishes to state categorically that the investigation is ongoing.

“Anyone found culpable, irrespective of his personality and no matter how highly placed an individual is, if he acted contrary to the law, he will face the full weight of the law.”

Hassan said the command strongly warned that any hotel, event centre, or similar facility that permits political meetings or gatherings without prior notification to the police or other relevant security agencies will equally be held liable.

The Police Public Relations Officer said this measure was to ensure that due process was followed and to prevent thugs or miscreants from hijacking such gatherings to cause mayhem or breakdown of law and order.

DSP Hassad added: “In the interest of peace and public safety, the command further announces that all such unauthorised gatherings are to be suspended until due process and proper security arrangements are ensured.”

