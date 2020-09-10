The Kaduna State Police Command says the entrance examination into the 8th Regular Course of Police Academy, Wudil, has been scheduled for September 17 across the country.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna.

According to him, candidates from Kaduna centre are expected to write the examination at the National Teachers Institute along Kaduna- Zaria expressway.

Jalige said: ”The Police Command in Kaduna State wishes to inform the general public, particularly Kaduna residents that, the entrance examination into the 8th Regular Course of Police Academy, Wudil, Kano, is slated for September 17, across the country.

“Therefore, the command enjoins all candidates who applied for the programme to adequately prepare for the Computer Based Test, which will be conducted simultaneously on same date nationwide.

“The command equally informs that candidates can now print their latest examination card using either their telephone numbers or the RRR code, as required in the column provided, which is labelled as ‘Selection Examination Card.'”