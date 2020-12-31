Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have arrested some youths who were behind the aborted maiden edition of a sex party in the state.

The sex party was advertised on various social media platforms and billed to take place on December 27, 2020 at an undisclosed location in the state capital, Kaduna.

The invitation detailed that participants, male and female, are expected to be naked as no clothes will be allowed at the venue.

Also, the party which was slated to start at 8pm, would last till daybreak to allow for participants who are interested in having sex during the party to do so.

The IV stated that interested participants will have to pay N2,000 for the popular side and N3,000 or N5,000 for VIP side.

However, piqued by this development, the state government directed the police to find out the venue and arrest those behind it.

Speaking on this development, Special Assistant to Governor Nasir el-Rufai on Media, Abdullah Yunus, said the police have responded and made some arrests.

Yunus said this was made possible through the advertisement sent on social media platforms.

He said: “When we got to know of this development, the government was disturbed so the governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, informed the police.”

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Muhammad Jalige, confirmed the development, saying the police were able to trace the venue and made some arrests.

Julige said: “We are investigating those behind the sex party and will soon give details of our findings.”