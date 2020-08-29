The Board of Polaris Bank Limited and Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, the Bank’s shareholder, have announced the appointment of Innocent C. Ike as the Acting Managing Director/CEO effective September 1, 2020.

The announcement of the appointment was contained in a statement by the Company Secretary of Polaris Bank, Babatunde Osibodu, on Saturday.

The incoming Acting Managing Director/CEO was until now the Executive Director, Technology and Services of the Bank, while also overseeing the South South and South East Directorate of the Bank.

Osibodu said in the statement: “Accordingly, not only has he been a pivotal part of the Bank since July 2016, but a major driver of the Corporate Transformation journey. This gives an assurance of continuity: a definite continuation of the strategic plans and initiatives that brought the Bank the successes it has recorded till date.

“Mr. Innocent Ike has garnered over three decades’ professional experience in the Banking Industry. ​ He is a graduate of Accounting from the University of Lagos, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), a Certified IFRS Expert and an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN). He holds an Executive Certificate in Strategy & Innovation from MIT Sloan School of Management; Boston and he is also a Member of Institute of Directors (IOD).

“With this change of baton, the Bank is set to continue to deliver on the sterling performance reflected in the full year 2019 results in which the Bank posted Profit After Tax (PAT) of N27billion. To buttress the fact that this is sustainable, the Bank’s first half 2020 result showed a PAT of over N18billion, despite the tremendous headwinds brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Board of Directors of the Bank is confident that Polaris Bank will benefit immensely from Mr. Ike’s skills and wealth of experience. With his hard work and diligence, the Bank is bound to continue to thrive under his leadership.

“Polaris Bank is a future-determining Bank committed to the delivery of industry-defining products, and services, across all sectors of the Nigerian economy.”