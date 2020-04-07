Polaris Bank salutes health workers on World Health Day

Polaris Bank has paid tribute to health workers in Nigeria and across the world even as the world commemorates the 2020 World Health Day.

This year’s event is coming on the heels of the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic that is currently ravaging the world with its attendant effect on the health and wellbeing of the citizens across the world.

The World Health Day, which is celebrated on April 7 every year, has as its theme for 2020: “Galvanizing Support for Nurses and Midwives,” as well as recognising the vital role these health workers play in fostering global health and wellness.

World Health Day is set aside to honour the contribution of nurses and midwives, recognising their vital role in keeping the world healthy.

Health workers are at the frontlines of the COVID-19 response, putting their health at risk to protect the global community.

Since nurses and midwives comprise more than two-thirds of the health workforce, according to the World Health Organization, they are critical in responding to health needs for all settings and across the lifespan and as such the World Health Day presents an opportunity to highlight the importance of nurses and midwives around the world.

Speaking on the impact of the role of health workers to global health and wellness, the Managing Director/CEO of Polaris Bank, Tokunbo Abiru, said: “The efforts and contributions of nurses, midwives and other health workers who are out there working tirelessly to contain the spread of the coronavirus cannot be over-emphasized as they have significantly reduced mortality rate and saved many lives in the process.

“Since the world health day promotes healthy living through a healthy lifestyle and hygienic living, which are the most efficient ways to control the risk of several diseases including COVID-19, serious commitment on the part of the individual is required to flatten the curve of the pandemic.”

Abiru further noted that Polaris Bank is committed to the safety of staff and customers and has ensured strict adherence to government’s directives concerning social distancing and good hygiene in all its business locations across the country.

The Chief Executive Officer advised that people should take a pledge and make all necessary changes in their lifestyles for a healthy life, noting that special attention should be paid to all precautionary measures stipulated by governments and relevant agencies to promote global health and wellness, thereby containing the spread of COVID-19.

It would be recalled that Polaris Bank recently joined hands with Nigeria’s private sector coalition, which has raised over N25 billion to fight COVID-19.

Polaris Bank is a future-determining Bank committed to the delivery of industry-defining products and services across all the sectors of the Nigerian economy.