Polaris Bank rewards 50 lucky winners in its ongoing ‘Save & Win’ promo 

Polaris Bank held the first draw in her ongoing Polaris ‘Save & Win’ promo where 50 persons emerged winners.

The development is in line with the Bank’s commitment to rewarding its loyal customers across the nation.

The Bank, said winners emerged through a draw exercise which was witnessed by relevant Agencies of government; Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), National Lottery Commission (NLRC) and Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) who confirmed that the 50 lucky winners were selected from various regions spanning the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.

Each winner received a cash prize of N10,000. The draw which took place at the Bank’s headquarters in Lagos, further underscored Polaris Bank’s dedication to fairness in all its promotions and activities.

During the draw, winners were called at random using a hybrid media technology which enabled in-premises event; as well as participation of over 1000 customers through the Bank’s virtual network and social media handles.

One of the winners commended the Bank in putting in place the promo at this time which he said was relevant saying “Thank you to Polaris Bank, this money definitely came in at the right time, I will make sure to tell my friends to open accounts with the Bank and participate in the promo so we can all enjoy this money”.

Speaking at the live draw event, the representative from FCCPC; Susie Onwuka said, “We’ve been monitoring Polaris Bank since the promo started and it has been fair, they comply to rules and guidelines. Customers should feel free and confident to participate in the promo”.

During the unveiling of the winners, Polaris Bank’s Group Head, Brand Management & Corporate Communication, Nduneche Ezurike, also expressed the Bank’s commitment to encouraging a culture of savings among its customers. “The Polaris Bank Save & Win promo is not just about rewarding customers; it’s also about encouraging our customers to save for the rainy day”.

He emphasized that customers can still participate in, or increase their chances of winning by depositing a minimum of N10,000 in their Savings account. He also noted that non-customers of the Bank can participate for a chance to win in the draws by opening a Polaris Savings account with N2,000 and growing same to N10,000 before the next draw date.

The representatives of the regulatory bodies commended the Bank for making good its promise to winners of the draws.

For those wishing to be part of the Campaign, below are four (4) ways to participate in the ongoing Polaris Save & Win promo:

1. Download VULTe on iOS and the App store to open a Polaris Savings Account or dial USSD *833*0# on your phone or log into Polaris Bank savings portal.

2. Grow your account by N10,000 or more and maintain for 30 days or by N10,000 for 3 consecutive months to qualify for monthly & quarterly draws respectively.

3. If your account is dormant, you can reactivate your account without visiting the Bank by simply dialing *833*30#.

4. Follow the Bank’s handles @polarisbankltd across all social media platforms or visit the website to stay updated.

Polaris Bank, adjudged Digital Bank of the Year 2021 and 2022, is a future-determining Bank committed to delivering industry-defining products for individuals and businesses.