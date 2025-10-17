Polaris Bank reinforces commitment to exceptional customer experience at Global Trade Forum

Polaris Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering exceptional customer experience through deeper engagement and partnership with its clients.

This was demonstrated last Thursday when the Bank hosted a successful Global Trade Forum in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The forum brought together key stakeholders in the South West and valued customers to explore growth opportunities and strengthen collaborations.

The hugely attended Trade Forum was graced by the Executive Director, Retail and Commercial Bank, Chris Ofikulu, who expressed heartfelt appreciation to attendees for their participation and continued support.

In his opening remarks, Ofikulu warmly welcomed participants, particularly those who traveled from Kwara, Osun, Ogun, Ekiti, and Ondo States and various parts of Ibadan.

He said: “Your presence here today reflects the deep trust and strong partnership and bond you share with Polaris Bank.

“We sincerely appreciate your continued support.”

The bank boss further noted that the event aligns with the Bank’s ongoing efforts to deliver exceptional customer experience and enhance engagement with clients across regions.

Ofikulu added: “This forum is part of our broader mission to deepen customer relationships and ensure that you experience Polaris Bank not just as a financial institution, but as a true partner in your success.

“We want every interaction you have with us to reflect excellence, empathy, and innovation.”

He also highlighted that the timing of the forum coincided with the just-concluded Customer Service Week, which celebrates customers’ loyalty and trust.

He said: “It is only fitting that we use this opportunity to celebrate you, our customers.

“Today’s session is about listening, learning, and growing together.

“Your feedback continues to shape how we innovate and deliver value.”

Bukola Oluyadi, Group Head of Customer Experience and Value Management, also addressed the forum, emphasising Polaris Bank’s commitment to understanding customers’ needs and empowering businesses.

Oluyadi said: “Our vision is to be the preferred partner, and our mission is to empower your enterprises.

“We are here today to explore how we can continue to support your growth.”

Ayo Adesanya, Acting Divisional Head, Operations, spoke on the Bank’s operational services, particularly in trade facilitation.

Adesanya discussed how Polaris Bank assists customers by verifying trade documents and offering payment services at minimal percentage costs.

He explained: “We are committed to simplifying the trading process for our customers by ensuring that documents are properly verified and offering the option to pay on your behalf for a small fee.”

Anthony Anichebe, Sector Lead, Agric Exports, Manufacturing and General Commerce, delivered a keynote address on exports, underscoring the Bank’s role in supporting African businesses.

Anichebe highlighted the importance of exports to Nigeria’s economy and how Polaris Bank provides tailored financial solutions to foster growth in the sector.

“Exports are key to the diversification of our economy, and Polaris Bank is here to support your export initiatives with solutions that help you navigate international trade,” he stated.

Olayemi Agbe Davies, Head of Treasury at Polaris Bank, provided an economic overview, noting positive trends in the Nigerian economy such as improved oil production, gradual inflation slowdown, and growing foreign reserves.

“The outlook is promising, and Polaris Bank is here to support your business through trade finance, treasury solutions, and currency management,” Davies added.

Additionally, Olaleye Arinola, the Trade Services Officer, spoke on the Pan African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), a groundbreaking initiative designed to simplify cross border payments within Africa.

Arinola said: “PAPSS allows businesses to make payments in local currencies, eliminating conversion costs and supporting intra African trade.

“It is fast, secure, and designed to promote business growth across the continent.”

The Global Trade Forum provided a unique opportunity for Polaris Bank customers to engage directly with bank leaders, gain valuable insights, and explore new avenues for business growth.

Polaris Bank remains committed to strengthening relationships, enhancing customer experience, and empowering its customers to thrive in the global marketplace.