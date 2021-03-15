Polaris Bank has commenced implementation of the regulatory Central Bank of Nigeria’s extra N5 for every dollar received into domiciliary accounts or as cash over the counter.

The acting Managing Director/CEO of Polaris Bank, Innocent Ike disclosed that “growing evidence has shown a positive relationship between diaspora remittances and economic growth and as such, the bank will continue to contribute its quota to enhancing economic development in the country”.

The Polaris Bank CEO further explained that the decision is in line with the CBN’s directive and fully aligns with efforts to encourage the inflow of diaspora remittances into the country.

The banker described the “CBN Naira 4 Dollar scheme” as an unprecedented incentive for senders and recipients of international money transfers, noting that the scheme which took effect from March 8, will run till May 8, 2021.

“We have started paying extra N5 on every dollar to beneficiaries at our branches. This is in addition to the foreign currency they receive from their family and friends abroad,” he stated.

Polaris Bank is a future-determining bank committed to delivering industry-defining products and services across all sectors of the Nigerian economy.